BBC Sport - UK Snooker Championship 2017: Shaun Murphy recovers from slow start to beat Jimmy Robertson

Murphy recovers from slow start - best five shots

Watch five of the best shots from Shaun Murphy's third-round victory over Jimmy Robertson, which saw him come back from two frames down to win 6-3.

WATCH MORE: O'Sullivan's 132 break on way to victory

