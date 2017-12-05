BBC Sport - UK Snooker Championship 2017: Shaun Murphy recovers from slow start to beat Jimmy Robertson
Murphy recovers from slow start - best five shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch five of the best shots from Shaun Murphy's third-round victory over Jimmy Robertson, which saw him come back from two frames down to win 6-3.
Available to UK users only.
