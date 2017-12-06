UK Championship 2017: Ryan Day confident for Li match after Williams win

Media playback is not supported on this device Day comeback defeats Williams to reach fourth round

Ryan Day is in confident mood for his match with China's Li Hang in the last 16 of the UK Championship in York.

The 37-year-old fought back from 4-1 down to beat fellow Welshman Mark Williams 6-5 by potting the pink in the final frame in the last round.

He believes the comeback win against the ex-double world champion showed he could handle a pressure situation.

"I was pleased with the way I handled myself being 4-1 behind in a first to six match," said Day.

Day is the only Welsh player still in the tournament after Michael White lost 6-1 against Ronnie O'Sullivan.

The Pontycymer potter is in the last 16 for the first time in five years and beat Li 4-2 in the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast a fortnight ago.

"There were 12 players from Wales in the tournament [UK Championship] and unfortunately there's not more of us left in, but there's no more pressure on me, I'm just trying to focus on winning the tournament," added Day.

"Li has been playing well this year, he got to the semi-final of a big tournament in China. He's probably full of confidence and it's going to be a tough game.

"You're in the last 16, everyone's going to be playing well.

"It's Li Hang next, and if I win that then it's on to the quarter-final."

