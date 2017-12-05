BBC Sport - UK Snooker Championship 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan's quickfire 138 break against Michael White
Watch: Ronnie's 138 break on way to victory
Snooker
Watch the best shots from Ronnie O'Sullivan's 138 clearance as he beats Michael White 6-1 in the third round at the UK Snooker Championship.
