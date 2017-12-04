BBC Sport - UK Snooker Championships 2017: Five best shots as Allen beats Lines

Five best shots as Allen beats Lines

Watch five of the best shots from Mark Allen's 6-4 win over Peter Lines in the third round of the 2017 UK Snooker Championships.

Available to UK users only.

