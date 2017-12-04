BBC Sport - UK Snooker Championship 2017: Ryan Day fights back to beat Mark Williams

Day fights back to beat Williams - 5 best shots

Watch a selection of the best shots as Ryan Day fights back from 4-1 down to beat fellow Welshman Mark Williams 6-5 to reach the fourth round of the UK Championship in York.

