BBC Sport - UK Snooker Championship 2017: Ryan Day fights back to beat Mark Williams
Day fights back to beat Williams - 5 best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch a selection of the best shots as Ryan Day fights back from 4-1 down to beat fellow Welshman Mark Williams 6-5 to reach the fourth round of the UK Championship in York.
WATCH MORE: Five best shots as Higgins beats Cao
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired