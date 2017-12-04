UK Snooker Championship 2017: Allen defeats Lines to make last 16

Mark Allen
Mark Allen hit a break of 119 to seal victory over Peter Lines in Monday night's game

Mark Allen defeated Peter Lines 6-4 to secure a place in the fourth round of the UK Championship in York.

The number six seed from Antrim, who beat Lines' son Oliver in the previous round, raced into a 3-0 lead over his English opponent.

Lines won the next two frames before Allen responded and a break of 60 helped him move 5-2 in front.

Breaks of 62 and 68 saw Lines close to within one frame but Allen hit a 119 break to seal a spot in the last 16.

"I didn't play my best. It wasn't free-flowing snooker but I did enough and I'm pleased to get through," said Allen.

Allen overcame Oliver Lines by the same scoreline to progress to the third round while he beat Germany's Lukas Kleckers 6-2 in his opener.

His reward is a meeting with Joe Perry, a 6-3 winner against Kurt Maflin, for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Northern Irishman's best performance at the UK Championship was reaching the 2010 semi-finals and he achieved his first ever 147 break at last year's event.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Live on the BBC

Tournaments

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell
Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired