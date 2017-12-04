UK Snooker Championship 2017: Allen defeats Lines to make last 16

Mark Allen hit a break of 119 to seal victory over Peter Lines in Monday night's game

Mark Allen defeated Peter Lines 6-4 to secure a place in the fourth round of the UK Championship in York.

The number six seed from Antrim, who beat Lines' son Oliver in the previous round, raced into a 3-0 lead over his English opponent.

Lines won the next two frames before Allen responded and a break of 60 helped him move 5-2 in front.

Breaks of 62 and 68 saw Lines close to within one frame but Allen hit a 119 break to seal a spot in the last 16.

"I didn't play my best. It wasn't free-flowing snooker but I did enough and I'm pleased to get through," said Allen.

Allen overcame Oliver Lines by the same scoreline to progress to the third round while he beat Germany's Lukas Kleckers 6-2 in his opener.

His reward is a meeting with Joe Perry, a 6-3 winner against Kurt Maflin, for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Northern Irishman's best performance at the UK Championship was reaching the 2010 semi-finals and he achieved his first ever 147 break at last year's event.