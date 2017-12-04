UK Snooker Championship 2017: Graeme Dott knocks out Judd Trump

Graeme Dott is a three-time World Championship finalist and won the world title in 2006

2017 UK Championship Date: 28 Nov-10 Dec Venue: York Barbican

World number two Judd Trump's UK Championship run ended in round three as Graeme Dott won six frames in a row to earn a shock 6-2 win.

The 28-year-old's exit means the world's top three are out, following defeats for Mark Selby and Ding Junhui.

Dott, the world number 30, responded magnificently after a blistering start saw Trump knock in breaks of 93 and 78.

The Scot, 40, rattled in five breaks of more than 50 to get over the line and barely missed a ball.

Dott will play the winner of Monday afternoon's match between Liang Wenbo and Stephen Maguire in round four.

Trump, who won the tournament in 2011, has not progressed beyond the third round in York since he was a finalist in 2014.

