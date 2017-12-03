BBC Sport - UK Championship: Five best shots as John Higgins beats Cao Yupeng

Five best shots as Higgins beats Cao

Watch five of the best shots as three-time winner John Higgins is made to work hard for a 6-4 victory over China's Cao Yupeng in the second round of the UK Championship.

WATCH MORE: Selby knocked out by world number 66 Donaldson

Available to UK users only.

