BBC Sport - UK Championship: Five best shots as John Higgins beats Cao Yupeng
Five best shots as Higgins beats Cao
- From the section Snooker
Watch five of the best shots as three-time winner John Higgins is made to work hard for a 6-4 victory over China's Cao Yupeng in the second round of the UK Championship.
Available to UK users only.
