UK Championship 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Michael Georgiou to reach third round

O'Sullivan has won the World Championship five times and the Masters on seven occasions

Five-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan eased into the third round of the UK Championship with a 6-1 victory over world number 73 Michael Georgiou.

O'Sullivan knocked in breaks of 69 and 57 as he opened up a 4-0 lead - Cypriot Georgiou scored just one point in the opening three frames.

Georgiou hit back with a 60, but world number four O'Sullivan won the next two with breaks of 68 and 82.

The 41-year-old is aiming to equal Steve Davis' record haul of six titles.

O'Sullivan is also hoping to draw level with Stephen Hendry's 18 'Triple Crown' triumphs - he has won the World Championship five times and the Masters on seven occasions.

"I just want to play for the enjoyment of it," O'Sullivan told BBC Two. "I find it tough sometimes, I just have to manage it as well as I can.

"Records are not something I am worried about. I keep it as business like as I can - I don't want to get too emotionally involved."

He will face either Welshman Michael White or Englishman Matthew Selt in the next round on Tuesday.

'The Rocket' has been this season's form player, claiming two ranking titles and reaching the final of two other invitational events.

"I don't rest on my laurels," he added. "What's the point of thinking like that for the next five, six months? That's a real loser's attitude.

"My game has started to feel good again and I thought I owe it to myself to give it a good go."

Such has been O'Sullivan and world number one Mark Selby's recent dominance, the pair have claimed the last five UK, World and Masters titles. Selby, though, suffered a shock defeat by world number 66 Scott Donaldson on Saturday.

Analysis - O'Sullivan the man to beat

1997 world champion Ken Doherty on BBC TV

I do not think O'Sullivan will be fully happy with his performance, he lost his concentration at times but he has been cueing really well over the last few months.

He has done a lot of travelling this year, but has been very successful reaching the latter stages of tournaments. He is the man to beat.

It was experience for Georgiou in playing one of the best players in the game out in the main arena on TV. Even though it is a baptism of fire, he can take it on to his next game but he is better than he showed today.