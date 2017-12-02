UK Championship: Mark Selby knocked out by Scott Donaldson in second round

Defending champion Mark Selby was knocked out of the UK Championship following a shock 6-3 defeat by world number 66 Scott Donaldson.

World number one Selby looked good at 2-1 in front with a break of 68, but it proved to be his highest break as Scotland's Donaldson hit back.

Donaldson, who came into the tournament on a 10-match losing streak, made breaks of 90, 87 and 77 to go 5-3 up.

He kept his composure in the ninth frame with a nerveless 84 to advance.

