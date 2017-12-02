UK Championship: Mark Selby knocked out by Scott Donaldson in second round

By Shamoon Hafez

BBC Sport at the York Barbican

Defending champion Mark Selby was knocked out of the UK Championship following a shock 6-3 defeat by world number 66 Scott Donaldson.

World number one Selby looked good at 2-1 in front with a break of 68, but it proved to be his highest break as Scotland's Donaldson hit back.

Donaldson, who came into the tournament on a 10-match losing streak, made breaks of 90, 87 and 77 to go 5-3 up.

He kept his composure in the ninth frame with a nerveless 84 to advance.

