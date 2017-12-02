UK Snooker Championship 2017: Mark Allen beats Oliver Lines 6-4 in York

Allen reached the World Championship semi-finals in 2009

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen has progressed to the last 32 of the UK Championship after beating England's Olives Lines 6-4 on Saturday.

Number six seed Allen acknowledged that he had been given a "very tough match" by Lines.

"Great player and an even better guy. Not much in it at all but just happy to be on the right side of it," he said.

Lines' defeat ends the prospect of him facing his father Peter in the third round in York.

Peter Lines will face Allen in the last 32 if he beats China's Xu Si.

Allen beat Germany's Lukas Kleckers 6-2 in his first-round game on Wednesday evening.

The Northern Irishman's best performance at the UK Championship was reaching the 2010 semi-finals and he achieved his first ever 147 break at last year's event.