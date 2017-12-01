UK Snooker Championship 2017: Robert Milkins seeking elusive first ranking title

Robert Milkins will play Li Hang in round two on Sunday

World number 33 Robert Milkins says time is running out for him to win titles after making it through to the second round of the UK Championship.

Milkins reached as high as 13 in the world rankings in February 2014, but he is still searching for the first ranking event victory of his career.

The Gloucester potter has 18 ranking quarter-final appearances to his name.

"I have to have one last try to win silverware," the 41-year-old told BBC Sport.

"I have always known that I am a capable player, but you cannot argue with results. If you keep getting to quarter-finals and semi-finals and losing them something isn't quite right.

"But I am not too worried about the silverware itself at the moment to be honest. I am just trying to win a few quid for my family."

Milkins, who has made the third round at the York Barbican in three of the past four seasons, beat China's Chen Zhe 6-1 in the first round to set up a match with world number 38 Li Hang on Sunday.

He said his performance - and the conditions playing in the Barbican's Sports Hall away from the main arena tables - were "horrible".

Milkins added: "We both played terrible, and the table was the worst I have ever played on as a professional. The conditions were unreal and the cloth was horrendous.

"We just dragged each other down so I am just so glad to get through.

"Everything was a real struggle so I am just glad made it quite easy for me. I don't know what I was doing to be honest."