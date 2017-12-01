UK Snooker Championship 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan says snooker is 'just a job'

Ronnie O'Sullivan made his UK Championship debut in 1992

2017 UK Championship Date: 28 Nov-10 Dec Venue: York Barbican

Ronnie O'Sullivan says there is no chance he will be playing snooker into his 50s like Jimmy White.

O'Sullivan, 41, beat Welsh schoolboy Jackson Page 6-3 on Thursday to follow 1992 winner White, 55, into the UK Championship second round.

"Jimmy still loves playing," said the five-time UK champion.

"I still like playing, but I couldn't be doing what he is doing and competing like him. I find it hard enough as it is, never mind another 14 years on."

O'Sullivan, who has won 30 ranking titles, scored two centuries and a break of 80 in beating 16-year-old Page and said he played "OK, but nothing special".

The world number four faces Michael Georgiou of Cyprus in round two on Sunday, while White beat world number 14 Ali Carter 6-2 to set up a match with Kurt Maflin on Saturday.

'Emotionally detached'

O'Sullivan, beaten by Mark Selby in last year's UK Championship final, said snooker is "just a job" and while he tries to "entertain and win titles" he is "emotionally detached from it" and goes about it "in a workmanlike way".

Jimmy White and Ronnie O'Sullivan are good friends off the table

He added: "You have to follow your passions and what you want to do.

"Jimmy loves playing and that's great for Jimmy, but for me it's just a job and I go and give a professional performance.

"Jimmy really has the desire to win and put in some great performances. I still do but I am a bit more clinical about it.

"I see it as a vehicle to enjoy my life and do other things really."

O'Sullivan has already been victorious in two ranking events this season, having won the English Open and Shanghai Masters.

Success at the UK Championship at the York Barbican would mean an 18th Triple Crown title - he has won the World Championship five times and the Masters on seven occasions - putting him level with Stephen Hendry.

He said his success so far has "taken the pressure off".

"If I don't do anything for the rest of the season it's already been successful," he added.

"But I like to do well because I am greedy. I love a bit of success."