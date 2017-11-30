UK Snooker Championship 2017: Jimmy White beats world number 14 Ali Carter

Jimmy White has not progressed beyond round two of the UK Championship since 2003

2017 UK Championship Date: 28 Nov-10 Dec Venue: York Barbican

Veteran Jimmy White rolled back the years to earn a shock 6-2 victory over world number 14 Ali Carter in the first round of the UK Championship.

White, the 1992 champion, fell 2-1 behind, but won five frames in a row, including a brilliant 128 break.

The 55-year-old is only competing on the tour after getting an invitational card having lost his place last season.

"Ali Carter is world class, but if I play well I can beat anyone," former world number two White said.

"I knew I had to play well and I did. I have been practising well.

"It was scrappy in the first few frames, but if I get a chance I know how to win."

White, now ranked 114 in the world, will play Norway's Kurt Maflin in the next round on Saturday.

Two-time champion Neil Robertson also made it into round two after scoring three successive centuries on his way to a crushing 6-1 win over Englishman Rod Lawler.

The 35-year-old Australian, the tournament winner in 2013 and 2015, took a scrappy opener but then settled.

He hit breaks of 62, 118, 126 and 101 to go 5-0 up and got over the line despite some stubborn resistance.

"I played very well. Three centuries is always a really nice feeling at the UK Championship," Robertson said.

"I was really efficient in the balls with four frame-winning breaks. I lost concentration and focus a little bit but got it back and am safely through."

Earlier, another two-time champion Mark Williams raced to a 6-0 win over Paul Davison before revealing he may have to pull out of the event because his wife Jo is ill in hospital.

The pick of the evening session encounters sees Ronnie O'Sullivan begin his quest for a sixth title with a first-round match against amateur Welsh teenager Jackson Page.