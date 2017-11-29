UK Snooker Championship 2017: Judd Trump makes 137 break in beating Matthew Bolton

Judd Trump won the UK title in 2011 and was runner-up three years ago

2017 UK Championship Date: 28 Nov-10 Dec Venue: York Barbican

World number two Judd Trump made the highest break of the tournament so far on the way to a stylish 6-0 win over Australia's Matthew Bolton in the first round of the UK Championship in York.

The 2011 UK champion hit 137 to take a 4-0 mid-session lead and wasted no time in getting over the line.

"I felt good and I felt sharp," the 28-year-old Bristolian told BBC Sport.

Another former champion, Shaun Murphy, beat Pakistan's Hamza Akbar 6-1, sealed with a brilliant 129 break.

Nottingham-based world number six Murphy lost the opening frame to an opponent who is 122 places below him in the rankings, but then reeled off four half-centuries to take control of the match.

Luca Brecel won his first ranking event at the China Championship earlier this year

Earlier, Belgium's world number 13 Luca Brecel and Scotland's Anthony McGill both progressed.

Brecel, who won his maiden ranking event in August, rattled off four breaks of 50 plus in securing a rapid 6-4 win over Iran's Soheil Vahedi.

World number 17 McGill easily saw off local potter Ashley Hugill.

McGill, 26, scored three centuries along with breaks of 84 and 66 as he beat 23-year-old Hugill 6-2.

There were also wins for England's Ricky Walden, who beat Duane Jones 6-1, and Iran's Hossein Vafaei who was a 6-4 victor over Thai veteran James Wattana.

World number one Mark Selby gets his title defence under way against Egypt's Basem Eltahhan - the world number 131 - this evening.