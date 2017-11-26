Mark Williams going ahead with Northern Ireland Open final

Mark Williams was world champion in 2000 and 2003

Mark Williams has decided to go ahead with Sunday's Northern Ireland Open final after a nervous night when his wife was taken ill.

Williams, 42, beat Elliott Slessor 6-2 in his semi-final on Saturday but later revealed that his wife Joanne had been taken to hospital.

On Sunday morning, however, the former world champion clarified that the final against Yan Bingtao would take place.

The final is best of 17 frames with the winner lifting the Alex Higgins Trophy.

It will be the 31st ranking final of Williams' career. He has won 18 of those titles but none since 2011.

Seventeen-year-old Yan, meanwhile, is bidding to beat Ronnie O'Sullivan's record as the youngest ever winner of a ranking title.