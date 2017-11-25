Northern Ireland Open: Williams beats Slessor 6-2 in NI Open semi-final

World number 16 Williams is the highest ranked player left in the tournament

Mark Williams beat Elliot Slessor 6-2 in the first of the semi-finals at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast.

The two-time world champion led 3-1 at the mid-session interval with the help of his third century of the tournament in frame two at the Waterfront Hall.

The 42-year-old Welshman continued to dominate the world number 82 and will play either Lyu Haotian or Yan Bingtao in Sunday's best of 17-frame final.

World number 16 Williams is the highest ranked player remaining in the event.

Slessor, 23, from Gateshead, had beaten five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-1 in the third round and was playing in his first ranking event semi-final.

Lyu Haotian, 19, beat Tian Pengfei 5-4 in an all-Chinese quarter-final to set up a last-four clash with his 17-year-old compatriot Yan Bingtao, who defeated England's Robert Milkins by the same scoreline.

Breaks of 127, 61 and 68 helped Williams lead 3-1 and 5-2 and he remains on course for a first ranking event success since winning the German Masters in 2011.

His last ranking victory on British soil came in the LG Cup back in 2003.