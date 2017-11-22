Northern Ireland Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan cruises into last 32 with 4-0 win

Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Judd Trump in the final of the Shanghai Masters

Ronnie O'Sullivan whitewashed Duane Jones 4-0 to cruise into the last 32 of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast.

O'Sullivan will play Elliot Slessor in the next round at the Waterfront Hall.

The 41-year-old is in a rich vein of form, having recently won the English Open and Shanghai Masters and been runner-up in the Champion of Champions.

Neil Robertson, Mark Williams, Joe Perry and defending champion Mark King also progressed to round three, but Ali Carter was beaten 4-1 by Xiao Guodong.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen plays his second-round match against Tian Pengfei of China on Wednesday evening.

O'Sullivan was much too strong for world number 113 Jones and finished off his opponent with a break of 81 in the final frame.

The five-time world champion came into the event on the back of a 10-3 victory over Judd Trump in the Shanghai Masters final.

O'Sullivan also won the English Open and remains on target for the £1m bonus prize on offer for any player who collects all four of the Home Nations tournaments, which also takes in the Scottish Open and Welsh Open.

Australian Robertson saw off Billy Castles 4-0, with Williams defeating Tom Ford and Perry beating Matthew Selt by the same scoreline, with King seeing off Ashley Hugill 4-1.

Dubliner Ken Doherty, another ex-world champion, went through 4-1 at the expense of another of the Chinese contingent, Niu Zhuang.

World number two Trump and sixth-ranked player Shaun Murphy both suffered shock defeats in the first round of the tournament.

Among Tuesday night's other games are crowd favourite Jimmy White against Jak Jones, John Higgins against Hassein Vafaei and Stephen Maguire versus Gary Wilson.

The tournament boasts a total prize fund of £366,000, with the winner picking up £70,000, plus the Alex Higgins Trophy.