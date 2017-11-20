Northern Ireland Open: Shaun Murphy in shock defeat by Chen Zifan

From the section

Shaun Murphy won the World Championship in 2005

Former world champion Shaun Murphy suffered a surprise first-round defeat by Chen Zifan of China at the Northern Ireland Open on Monday.

The 35-year-old Englishman managed just 13 points in the opening the frames and lost 4-1 to the world number 97.

Neil Robertson, trying to regain a top 16 place to qualify for the Masters, began with a 4-1 win over Jamie Jones.

Australian Robertson, world title winner in 2010, has slipped to 17th place in the rankings.

Northern Ireland's best hope of a home victory at Belfast's Waterfront Hall lies with Mark Allen who plays Sanderson Lam from Leeds on Monday evening.

Meanwhile Joe Swail was up against China's Lyu Haotian.

The Belfast tournament started with a field of 126 players competing for the Alex Higgins Trophy and the final takes place on 26 November.

English Open champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, four-times world champion John Higgins, and Judd Trump are among those taking part.