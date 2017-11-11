Champion of Champions: Ronnie O'Sullivan and Shaun Murphy to meet in final

Ronnie O'Sullivan won in 2013 and 2014 and lost the 2016 final

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Shaun Murphy will meet in Sunday's Champion of Champions final at Coventry's Ricoh Arena.

O'Sullivan recorded his 900th career century break on Friday night as he beat Anthony Hamilton 6-2 in the first semi-final.

Murphy joined him in the final after beating Belgium's Luca Brecel 6-4.

O'Sullivan has made four of the five finals - winning two - since the event was revived in 2013, only missing out when he did not compete in 2015.

The sessions for the best-of-19 frames final, which will land the winner £100,000, are at 13:00 GMT and 19:00 GMT on Sunday.