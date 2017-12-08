UK Championship 2017: BBC coverage times

Media playback is not supported on this device

The moment Selby won the UK Championship
UK Snooker Championship on the BBC
Date: 28 Nov-10 Dec Venue: York Barbican
Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 2 December.

BBC Sport has comprehensive live coverage of the UK Championship on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TV, online and the BBC Sport app.

The UK Championship is one of snooker's Triple Crown events, and this year has a total prize money of £850,000 with the winner taking £170,000.

World number one Mark Selby, who beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-7 to win last year's final, lost in round two this year.

There will also be match highlights available on the BBC Sport website for UK audiences.

BBC coverage times

All times are GMT and subject to late changes.

Friday, 8 December

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online

13:00-17:15 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two

23:05-23:55, Highlights, BBC Two

Saturday, 9 December

05:00-06:45, Highlights (repeat), BBC Two

13:15-16:30, BBC One

16:30-17:30 & 19:00-21:00, BBC Two

13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online

Sunday, 10 December

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, Snooker UK Championship, BBC Two

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Live on the BBC

Tournaments

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired