UK Championship 2017: BBC coverage times
-
- From the section Snooker
|UK Snooker Championship on the BBC
|Date: 28 Nov-10 Dec Venue: York Barbican
|Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 2 December.
BBC Sport has comprehensive live coverage of the UK Championship on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TV, online and the BBC Sport app.
The UK Championship is one of snooker's Triple Crown events, and this year has a total prize money of £850,000 with the winner taking £170,000.
World number one Mark Selby, who beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-7 to win last year's final, lost in round two this year.
There will also be match highlights available on the BBC Sport website for UK audiences.
BBC coverage times
All times are GMT and subject to late changes.
Friday, 8 December
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
13:00-17:15 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
23:05-23:55, Highlights, BBC Two
Saturday, 9 December
05:00-06:45, Highlights (repeat), BBC Two
13:15-16:30, BBC One
16:30-17:30 & 19:00-21:00, BBC Two
13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
Sunday, 10 December
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, Snooker UK Championship, BBC Two