International Championship: Mark Allen beats Judd Trump 6-5 to make semi-finals

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen won a final frame decider against Judd Trump to reach the semi-finals of the International Championship in China.

The Antrim player, who was a beaten finalist at the tournament two years ago, won 6-5 and will now play China's Yan Bingtao in the last four.

Allen's semi-final opponent defeated John Higgins 6-2 in his quarter-final, having also beaten Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Allen also beat Martin O'Donnell in the last frame to reach the last eight.

The 31-year-old had trailed 5-4 to the Englishman before recovering to win 6-5.

The world number 11 won the last three frames of his contest with Mark King in the second round to again triumph 6-5.

The other-semi-final will be an all-English affair between Mark Selby and Martin Gould.

