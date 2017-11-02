International Championship: Mark Allen beats Judd Trump 6-5 to make semi-finals

Mark Allen won the World Amateur Championship in 2004
Mark Allen has secured last-frame victories in his last three games in China

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen won a final frame decider against Judd Trump to reach the semi-finals of the International Championship in China.

The Antrim player, who was a beaten finalist at the tournament two years ago, won 6-5 and will now play China's Yan Bingtao in the last four.

Allen's semi-final opponent defeated John Higgins 6-2 in his quarter-final, having also beaten Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Allen also beat Martin O'Donnell in the last frame to reach the last eight.

The 31-year-old had trailed 5-4 to the Englishman before recovering to win 6-5.

The world number 11 won the last three frames of his contest with Mark King in the second round to again triumph 6-5.

The other-semi-final will be an all-English affair between Mark Selby and Martin Gould.

