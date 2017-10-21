World Championship 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan to play Kyren Wilson in final
Ronnie O'Sullivan will face fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson in the final of the English Open in Barnsley.
Wilson saw off Switzerland's Alexander Ursenbacher 6-3 before five-time world champion O'Sullivan beat Scot Anthony McGill 6-4 in the second semi-final.
Wilson was level at 2-2 with world number 91 Ursenbacher before winning four frames in a row to progress.
O'Sullivan was tested by McGill but finished with a 133 total clearance to reach his 43rd ranking final.
The 41-year-old Englishman has had an eventful week in Barnsley after he was given special permission to play in trainers due to an ankle injury.
His third-round match against Mark Davis was then interrupted by a spectator who evaded security and took his final shot.
O'Sullivan and Wilson will now contest the best-of-19 frames final on Sunday.
