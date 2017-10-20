English Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Jack Lisowski to make semi-finals

O'Sullivan has already qualified for next month's Champion of Champions tournament in Coventry

Ronnie O'Sullivan eased into the English Open semi-finals with a 5-2 win over Jack Lisowski in Barnsley.

The highlight of the match was a 125 break in frame three on a quieter night for the five-time world champion.

O'Sullivan, 41, has been playing in trainers due to an ankle injury, and also let a spectator take his final shot in the third round on Thursday.

He faces Scotland's Anthony McGill, who beat Australian Neil Robertson 5-3, in the last four.

England's Kyren Wilson will face Switzerland's Alexander Ursenbacher in the other semi-final.

Wilson beat Iran's Hossein Vafaei 5-3 and Ursenbacher, who had never previously been beyond the last 32 of a ranking tournament, won 5-0 against Welshman Michael White.

Other than the already-qualified O'Sullivan, the rest of the semi-finalists are playing for a place in the upcoming Champion of Champions event.

McGill currently occupies the lowest qualifying spot and would be edged out by a win for either Wilson or Ursenbacher.

