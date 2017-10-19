Ronnie O'Sullivan hands cue to table invader to pot the black

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan just fancied a nice quiet Tuesday afternoon at the English Open. But then things got rowdy...

Well, as rowdy as a snooker tournament gets.

Just as Ronnie was sewing up the match to book his place in the last 16, a pesky pitch/table invader dodged the security and made her way down to the playing area.

Ronnie, ever the joker, potted the pink and then handed the cue to the woman to attempt to pot what was a relatively easy black.

She missed. More practice required.

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Find out more

Top Stories

Also In Sport

Tournaments

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired