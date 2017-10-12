BBC Sport - Snooker: Billy Joe Castle makes impression in first year as professional

Castle builds on impressive pro start

Billy Joe Castle's days of juggling landscape gardening with snooker practise are over after turning professional.

The 25-year-old from Southampton has made a promising start to his first full-time year in the sport after reaching the last 16 of the European Masters.

Rather than maintaining green borders, Castle is now fully focused on honing his skills on the green baize.

