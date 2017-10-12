BBC Sport - Snooker: Billy Joe Castle makes impression in first year as professional
Castle builds on impressive pro start
- From the section Snooker
Billy Joe Castle's days of juggling landscape gardening with snooker practise are over after turning professional.
The 25-year-old from Southampton has made a promising start to his first full-time year in the sport after reaching the last 16 of the European Masters.
Rather than maintaining green borders, Castle is now fully focused on honing his skills on the green baize.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired