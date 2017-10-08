Judd Trump beats Stuart Bingham 9-7 to retain European Masters title
World number four Judd Trump retained the European Masters title with a 9-7 win over Stuart Bingham in Belgium.
Former world champion Bingham notched successive centuries to build a 4-2 lead but Trump levelled at 4-4 at the end of the first session.
The players traded centuries after the interval before Trump moved two clear, only for Bingham to level at 7-7.
Trump, 28, moved ahead again and the Bristolian sealed his eighth ranking title with a superb break of 107.
