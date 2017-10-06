Mark Allen edged out by Judd Trump in European Masters quarter-final

Mark Allen won the World Amateur Championship in 2004
Mark Allen reached the World Open semi-finals in China last month

Mark Allen fought back from three frames down to level with Judd Trump but lost the decider in Friday's European Masters quarter-final.

The world number nine from Antrim was struggling as Englishman Trump moved into a 3-0 lead in Belgium.

However, breaks of 102 and 76 saw Allen win the next two frames and he went on to take a tight sixth frame.

Allen's mistake early in the final frame set up Trump to hit a 70 break and clinch a 4-3 victory.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired