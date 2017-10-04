Mark Allen: Antrim player edges into last 32 at European Masters in Belgium

Mark Allen won the World Amateur Championship in 2004
Mark Allen reached the World Open semi-finals in China last month

Mark Allen edged into the last 32 at the European Masters in Belgium by earning a 4-3 comeback win over Iran's Hossein Vafaei.

The Antrim man trailed 3-1 but a clearance of 145, the highest break of the tournament so far, helped him see of the highly-rated Iranian.

Allen faces Scotland's Alan McManus on Wednesday afternoon.

An Allen win could set up an all-Northern Ireland last-16 encounter against Gerard Greene.

Greene surprised recent World Open finalist Kyren Wilson 4-3 in his first-round match on Monday and plays England's Ben Woollaston in the last 32 on Wednesday.

Belfastman Joe Swail exited on Tuesday as he was beaten 4-3 by Scotland's Anthony McGill.

