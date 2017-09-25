World Open: Ding Junhui beats Kyren Wilson 10-3 in China

Ding Junhui
Ding Junhui is now sixth on the all-time list of ranking winners

China's Ding Junhui beat England's Kyren Wilson 10-3 to win the Yushan World Open and £150,000 in prize money.

Ding claimed his 13th career ranking title with the comprehensive victory that lifted him to second in the world rankings.

He won five frames in a row, including breaks of 67, 93 and 58 to go 6-3 ahead, while further runs of 69, 71 and 54 gave him victory.

"The home crowd always supports me," Ding, 30, told World Snooker.

"In the same way as it does with Ronnie O'Sullivan in the UK, that makes a big difference. You can see that some players don't like it, but you have to learn how to deal with it.

"I found it difficult in the first few years in the UK, but it is about learning."

Ding has now won six ranking titles on home soil and this latest victory moves him up to sixth on the all-time list ahead of world number one Mark Selby and Australia's Neil Robertson, who are both on 12.

