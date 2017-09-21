Mark Allen beats Neil Robertson to make last 16 in China

Mark Allen won the World Amateur Championship in 2004

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen is through to the quarter-finals of the Yushan World Open after a deciding-frame victory over Neil Robertson.

Allen, 31, came from 4-2 to draw level with the 35-year-old former world champion from Australia in Thursday's best-of-nine third round match

The world number 11 from Antrim dominated the final frame to progress to the last eight.

Allen's quarter-final opponent will be England's David Gilbert.

The Northern Irishman is ranked 11 in the world, eight places above Gilbert who beat four-times world champion John Higgins 5-2 in the last 16.

Allen saw off Oliver Lines and Allan Taylor before facing world number eight Robertson.

