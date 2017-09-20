Mark Allen beats Allan Taylor to make last 16 in China

Mark Allen won the World Amateur Championship in 2004

Mark Allen progressed to the third round of the Yushan World Open thanks to a 5-2 victory over Englishman Allan Taylor on Wednesday.

The world number 11 from Antrim won the opening three frames in China with breaks of 72, 80 and 70.

Taylor hit back to make it 3-2 before Allen took the next two frames to secure a place in the last 16.

Allen, who beat Oliver Lines 5-1 in the first round, will now meet Neil Robertson or Ben Woollaston.