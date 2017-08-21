China Championship: Shaun Murphy beats Ali Carter to reach Guangzhou final

Shaun Murphy
Shaun Murphy hit a highest break of 69 in his semi-final against Ali Carter

Shaun Murphy came from behind to beat fellow Englishman Ali Carter and reach the final of the China Championship.

The 2005 world champion trailed 4-2 in Guangzhou, before winning four frames in a row to take the semi-final 6-4.

Murphy, who is ranked number eight in the world, awaits the winner of the second semi-final between Luca Brecel and Li Hang.

Belgian Brecel came from behind to produce a shock win over Ronnie O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals.

He faces home favourite Li in Monday's second session for a place in Tuesday's final.

