China Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan beaten by Luca Brecel in quarter-finals

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan was knocked out after winning four of the five opening frames in Guangzhou

Belgian Luca Brecel came back from 4-1 behind to beat five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-4 and reach the China Championship semi-finals.

World number 27 Brecel hit breaks of 110, 103, 81 and 57 to secure victory.

He will face Li Hang, after the home favourite defeated Mark Williams 5-3 in Guangzhou.

Shaun Murphy beat China's Zhou Yuelong 5-2 to set up a last-four match against Ali Carter, who defeated Fergal O'Brien by the same score.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Tournaments

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired