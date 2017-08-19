China Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Graeme Dott to reach quarter-finals

Ronnie O'Sullivan is ranked number 14 in the world

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan reached the quarter-finals of the China Championship with a 5-0 thrashing of Scotland's Graeme Dott.

The Englishman racked up breaks of 78, 75, 62 and 139 as Dott managed a total of just 21 points.

O'Sullivan will face Luca Brecel in the last eight after the Belgian beat Mike Dunn of England 5-3.

English 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy will play Zhou Yuelong of China after beating Scot Stephen Maguire 5-0.

World number eight Murphy is the highest-ranked player left in the event after the top six all lost on Friday and Australian world number seven Neil Robertson was beaten in the first round.

Two-time world champion Mark Williams of Wales beat England's Tom Ford 5-3 to set up a quarter-final against home favourite Li Hang, who edged past Englishman Matthew Stevens 5-4.

Ali Carter won an all-English tie against Mark Davis 5-1 and will take on Irishman Fergal O'Brien, the 5-4 winner of a lengthy battle with Alan McManus of Scotland.