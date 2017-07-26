Joe Perry gets three-month suspended ban over betting rule breaches

Perry's biggest title came in 2015, when he beat Mark Selby to win the Players' Championship

Joe Perry has been given a three-month ban - suspended until May 2018 - for breaching rules on betting on matches.

Perry, 42, admitted placing 193 bets between September 2009 and June 2013 worth £2,806.49, making a profit of £832.09.

None of the bets involved his own matches, but he did bet on matches in tournaments in which he was competing.

Snooker's world governing body said there was "no suggestion Perry was engaged in any corrupt activity".

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) also fined him £2,500.

His ban is suspended until the end of next year's World Championship, "provided there are no other subsequently proven breaches", the WPBSA said.

