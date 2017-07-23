Hong Kong Masters 2017: Neil Robertson beats O'Sullivan in final

Robertson has beaten O'Sullivan in two finals and lost one

Neil Robertson earned a first title in 13 months by beating Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final of the Hong Kong Masters.

The Australian trailed the five-time world champion before winning four frames in a row to claim a 6-3 victory at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium.

Englishman O'Sullivan made a 143 in the fifth frame, the highest break of the tournament, to go 3-2 up before 2010 world champion Robertson hit back.

The invitational, eight-player Hong Kong tournament is not a ranking event.

Robertson's most recent ranking title remains his Riga Masters victory in June 2016.

The world number seven beat world champion Mark Selby and home favourite Marco Fu to reach the final, while O'Sullivan saw off John Higgins and Judd Trump.