Snooker World Cup: China A beat England to win

Ding Junhui and Liang Wenbo
Ding Junhui and Liang Wenbo also won the Snooker World Cup in 2011

Hosts China A came from behind to beat England 4-3 in the final of the Snooker World Cup in Wuxi.

Captain Ding Junhui made a frame-winning contribution of 59 in the decider against Judd Trump.

The English pairing of Trump and Barry Hawkins had gone 3-1 in front, but Ding and Liang Wenbo hit back to claim a title they also won in 2011.

England reached the final after knocking out holders China B 4-3, while China A defeated Thailand 4-2.

Ding said: "In a deciding frame, I don't think I will lose to anyone. I was playing with great confidence, apart from the red I missed in the last frame, but we won in the end.

"Anywhere in China, the fans give me massive courage. I used to worry about performing here but I am enjoying my people's passion now, and they give me the motivation to play every shot well."

Liang added: "I didn't play well, so I think I put a lot of pressure on Ding. but what he did was reassuring. It is a comfortable partnership between us and there was good chemistry."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Tournaments

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired