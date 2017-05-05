Mark Selby: World champion named Player of the Year at snooker awards

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the moment Selby clinched third world title

World Champion Mark Selby claimed three accolades at the annual snooker awards, including Player of the Year.

The Leicester man, 33, also collected the journalists' and fans' Player of the Year honours in London.

Selby beat John Higgins on Monday to claim back-to-back World Championship titles and his third in four years.

Six-time world runner-up Jimmy White and former BBC commentator Clive Everton were inducted into the sport's Hall of Fame.

'The obvious choice'

BBC snooker writer Shamoon Hafez:

"Having joined snooker's greats by becoming only the fourth player to win back-to-back world titles at the Crucible, runaway world number one Mark Selby was the obvious choice for a vote in the journalists' Player of the Year category.

"He ends the season with a record-equalling five ranking titles and has been the sport's dominant player, collecting just short of £1m in prize money throughout the campaign.

"Surprisingly, he also collected the fans' Player of the Year award, despite often being criticised for his perceived slow and boring style of play.

"Selby told me after his victory on Monday that the "hunger" remains to win more titles, which is an ominous sign for the chasing pack, as is it difficult to see any of them coming close to him again next season."

List of awards in full:

World Snooker Player of the Year: Mark Selby.

Snooker Journalists' Player of the Year: Mark Selby.

Fans' Player of the Year: Mark Selby.

Rookie of the Year: Yan Bingtao.

Performance of the Year: Anthony Hamilton for winning first ranking title aged 45.

Magic Moment of the Year: Mark King for emotional speech after winning Northern Ireland Open.

Hall of Fame inductees: Jimmy White and Clive Everton.