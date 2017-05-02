Mark Selby: Snooker's world champion set for Leicester mural?

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the moment Selby clinched third world title

Mark Selby's "amazing achievement" of winning back-to-back world titles should be rewarded with a mural of him in Leicester, says the city's mayor.

Selby, 33, made a stunning comeback on Monday to beat Scotland's John Higgins 18-15 and win his third Crucible crown.

"I am determined that Mark's achievements should be celebrated," mayor Peter Soulsby told BBC Sport.

Last year, Leicester's footballers had their Premier League title win marked by several murals around the city.

Artist Richard Wilson depicted Leicester players and manager Claudio Ranieri in a giant mural to commemorate the Foxes' Premier League title success

Players such as Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy, as well as manager Claudio Ranieri, had their portraits painted on the side of buildings in the streets.

In 2016 Selby, a boyhood Leicester City supporter, potted the winning ball in the final against China's Ding Junhui to secure his second world title just 12 minutes after the Foxes became top-flight champions for the first time.

Two years prior to that, Selby won his first world title against Ronnie O'Sullivan, which came in the same year as the football club achieved promotion back to the Premier League.

Soulsby added: "I am sure Mark will understand, being a City fan himself, that last year there was a danger of his win being overshadowed by Leicester City's Premier League victory, but not so this time.

"I think we should have a mural for him, similar to the murals we have in the centre of Leicester celebrating the football club's win.

"This is a fantastic win for Mark, and for Leicester. It is an amazing achievement."

Selby had fallen 10-4 behind in this year's final, before a run of nine out of 10 frames helped him towards victory.