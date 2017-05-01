World Championship 2017: Mark Selby leads John Higgins in Crucible final

Media playback is not supported on this device World Snooker: Shot of the Championship

World Snooker Championship final Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 30 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Connected TVs, online and app.

Defending champion Mark Selby turned the World Championship final around in dramatic fashion to open up a 13-11 lead over John Higgins.

Englishman Selby trailed 10-7 overnight, but the world number one claimed six out of seven frames played in the third session at the Crucible.

Four-time champion Higgins of Scotland, who led 10-4 on the first day, has lost nine of the last 10 frames.

They resume the best-of-35 match at 19:00 BST live on BBC Two.

The Torturer at it again

The pair's last meeting in a Crucible showpiece 10 years ago - which Higgins won - saw the latest finish in a final with play coming to a close at 12:54am on the Tuesday morning.

This encounter could go the same way, as a turgid third session saw play ended early with a frame being carried over.

As expected, two-time champion Selby was able to recuperate overnight and returned refreshed to engage in an immense tussle with his 41-year-old opponent.

The 33-year-old took the first two frames of the second day, both of which were scrappy, including one where the remaining 12 reds ended up in the top half of the table.

The Leicester man could have drawn level, but missed a black off the spot and was punished as Higgins cleared up with 78. However, Selby took the next three to lead 12-11 and a 72 break in the 24th opened up a two-frame advantage.

Selby can become the fourth player after Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O'Sullivan to claim back-to-back titles in the modern era, while Higgins is aiming to become the oldest winner of the title since Ray Reardon aged 45 in 1978.

Frame scores

Mark Selby (Eng) 13-11 John Higgins (Sco)

Third session: 76-1, 53-2, 29-107 (78), 63-40, 68-19 (67), 82-0 (58), 72-0 (72) 13-11 Selby

Second session: 86-0 (86), 8-60, 44-74, 69-22, 1-68, 0-76 (76), 81-9 (81), 121-12 (121), 96-17 10-7 Higgins

First session: 76-34 (76), 7-50, 121-8 (62, 58), 0-141 (141), 40-99 (63), 1-126 (95), 54-59 (58), 33-68 6-2 Higgins

Highest breaks in final: Higgins 141*, Selby 121

*Joint-highest in a World Championship final

