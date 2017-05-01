BBC Sport - Shaun Murphy wins 2017 shot of the World Championship
Murphy wins 2017 shot of the Championship
- From the section Snooker
You voted Shaun Murphy's brilliant "exhibition" pot against Ronnie O'Sullivan as your best shot of the 2017 World Championship.
The vote is now closed.
These are the full results:
1): 60% - Shaun Murphy v Ronnie O'Sullivan (shot E)
2): 8% - Mark Selby v Ding Junhui (shot I)
3): 7% - Mark Selby v Ding Junhui (shot J)
4): 5% - Liang Wenbo v Stuart Carrington (shot C)
5): 5% - Xiao Guodong v Ryan Day (shot D)
6): 4% - Mark Selby v Ding Junhui (shot H)
7): 4% - Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao (shot B)
8): 3% - Mark Selby v Marco Fu (shot G)
9): 2% - Kyren Wilson v John Higgins (shot F)
10): 2% - Martin Gould v John Higgins (shot A)
Total number of votes used to determine order where shots shared the same percentage of the vote.
