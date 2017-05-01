You voted Shaun Murphy's brilliant "exhibition" pot against Ronnie O'Sullivan as your best shot of the 2017 World Championship.

The vote is now closed.

These are the full results:

1): 60% - Shaun Murphy v Ronnie O'Sullivan (shot E)

2): 8% - Mark Selby v Ding Junhui (shot I)

3): 7% - Mark Selby v Ding Junhui (shot J)

4): 5% - Liang Wenbo v Stuart Carrington (shot C)

5): 5% - Xiao Guodong v Ryan Day (shot D)

6): 4% - Mark Selby v Ding Junhui (shot H)

7): 4% - Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao (shot B)

8): 3% - Mark Selby v Marco Fu (shot G)

9): 2% - Kyren Wilson v John Higgins (shot F)

10): 2% - Martin Gould v John Higgins (shot A)

Total number of votes used to determine order where shots shared the same percentage of the vote.

Available to UK users only.