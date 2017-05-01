BBC Sport - Shaun Murphy wins 2017 shot of the World Championship

Murphy wins 2017 shot of the Championship

You voted Shaun Murphy's brilliant "exhibition" pot against Ronnie O'Sullivan as your best shot of the 2017 World Championship.

The vote is now closed.

These are the full results:

1): 60% - Shaun Murphy v Ronnie O'Sullivan (shot E)

2): 8% - Mark Selby v Ding Junhui (shot I)

3): 7% - Mark Selby v Ding Junhui (shot J)

4): 5% - Liang Wenbo v Stuart Carrington (shot C)

5): 5% - Xiao Guodong v Ryan Day (shot D)

6): 4% - Mark Selby v Ding Junhui (shot H)

7): 4% - Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao (shot B)

8): 3% - Mark Selby v Marco Fu (shot G)

9): 2% - Kyren Wilson v John Higgins (shot F)

10): 2% - Martin Gould v John Higgins (shot A)

Total number of votes used to determine order where shots shared the same percentage of the vote.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Murphy wins 2017 shot of the Championship

Video

Throwback to Ronaldo’s first hat-trick

Video

Important to discuss record changes - Coe

Video

Best moment of my career was stolen - Sayers

Video

O'Neill distances himself from Norwich job

Video

Premiership player of the year nominees

Video

'Ludicrous', 'unbelievable', 'unfair' - Jackson on records proposals

Video

Radcliffe criticises plans to wipe records

Video

Gale finishes off beautiful Castleford move

Video

Did he hit it? Black-ball mystery frustrates Selby

Video

Watch the moment Selby clinched third world title

Video

How Selby roared back to beat Higgins

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired