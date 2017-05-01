BBC Sport - World Championship: Mark Selby 'blanked out' black ball controversy

Champion Selby 'blanked out' black ball controversy

Mark Selby says he "blanked out" a contentious refereeing decision in the 31st frame of his World Snooker Championship final to beat John Higgins 18-15 at the Crucible.

READ MORE: World Championship 2017: Mark Selby beats John Higgins to defend his title

