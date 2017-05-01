BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Watch John Higgins' incredible triple foul
Watch Higgins' incredible triple foul
- From the section Snooker
Watch as John Higgins tries to play an escape shot but fails three times in the exact same manner, before succeeding on the fourth attempt during his World Championship final against Mark Selby.
