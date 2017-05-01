World Championship: 1985 black-ball final voted most memorable Crucible moment

World Snooker Championship: Celebrities on 1985 black ball final

What is the Crucible Theatre's most memorable moment?

That was the question we asked you at the start of the tournament, as the Sheffield venue celebrates its 40th anniversary of hosting the World Championship.

And the results are in.

Thousands of you voted, and the number one moment in Crucible history - voted for by 55% of respondents - was the 1985 black-ball final between Dennis Taylor and Steve Davis.

Ronnie O'Sullivan's fastest ever 147 break was second with 22.25%, and Alex Higgins' emotional triumph in 1982 was third with 7.64%.

Here is the list in full:

  1. The black-ball final (1985)
  2. Rocket Ronnie's rapid 147 (1997)
  3. Higgins' daughter steals the show (1982)
  4. Ronnie's remarkable return (2013)
  5. King Hendry the seventh (1990)
  6. Thorburn makes the first maximum (1983)
  7. Hendry beats White... again (1994)
  8. 150-1 outsider Johnson shocks snooker (1986)
  9. Bingham hits the jackpot (2015)
  10. Thorburn wins final during political drama (1980)
Ronnie's historic clearance - 20 years on

