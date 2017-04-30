BBC Sport - World Championship final: John Higgins goes plant-potty at Crucible
Higgins goes plant-potty in Crucible final
- From the section Snooker
John Higgins pulls off two fantastic plants including a four-ball effort in the Snooker World Championship final against Mark Selby helping him to a 10-7 lead overnight.
