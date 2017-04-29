BBC Sport - Mark Selby beats Ding Junhui - 5 best shots
Selby reaches another world final - 5 best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch five of the best shots as Mark Selby beats Ding Junhui 17-15 to reaches his third World Championship in four years at the Crucible.
