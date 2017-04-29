BBC Sport - World Championship: John Higgins sees off Barry Hawkins - 5 best shots
Higgins sees off Hawkins - 5 best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch five of the best shots as John Higgins beats Barry Hawkins 17-8 to set up a World Championship final against Mark Selby at the Crucible.
READ MORE: Selby to play Higgins in final
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired