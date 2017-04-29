BBC Sport - World Championship: John Higgins sees off Barry Hawkins - 5 best shots

Higgins sees off Hawkins - 5 best shots

Watch five of the best shots as John Higgins beats Barry Hawkins 17-8 to set up a World Championship final against Mark Selby at the Crucible.

  From the section Snooker
