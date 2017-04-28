BBC Sport - World Championship 2017: Ding Junhui 'fantastic' 128 break against Mark Selby
'Fantastic' break from Ding levels semi-final at 12-12
Ding Junhui's fantastic break of 128 in the final frame of the session levels the match at 12-12 in a thrilling World Championship semi-final at the Crucible.
The best-of-33 tie will be played to a conclusion from 14:30 BST on Saturday.
Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.
Available to UK users only.
