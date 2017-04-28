BBC Sport - World Championship 2017: Ding Junhui 'fantastic' 128 break against Mark Selby

'Fantastic' break from Ding levels semi-final at 12-12

  • From the section Snooker

Ding Junhui's fantastic break of 128 in the final frame of the session levels the match at 12-12 in a thrilling World Championship semi-final at the Crucible.

The best-of-33 tie will be played to a conclusion from 14:30 BST on Saturday.

READ MORE: Mark Selby & Ding Junhui level at 12-12 in semi-final

Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.

Available to UK users only.

