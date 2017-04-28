BBC Sport - World Snooker: John Higgins' 'amazing' fluke against Barry Hawkins

Higgins' 'amazing' fluke against Hawkins

  • From the section Snooker

John Higgins flukes an important green on the way to a 10-6 overnight lead in his World Championship semi-final against Barry Hawkins at the Crucible.

Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Higgins' 'amazing' fluke against Hawkins

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Joshua & Klitschko face off ahead of showdown

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Line of Duty boss like 'Paisley, Shankly & Fergie'

Video

I'm ready to play against Swansea, jokes Mourinho

Video

I'll go as far as I need to get win - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

No shift in power to Spurs - Wenger

Video

Wilder tips Klitschko to beat Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Role model Root returns to school

  • From the section Cricket
Video

How Britton inspired Swansea team-mates with DVD

Video

The rugby team playing five-a-side football

Video

Guardiola 'satisfied' with derby draw

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Toddlers smiling dancing with maracas

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired