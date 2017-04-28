BBC Sport - World Snooker: John Higgins' 'amazing' fluke against Barry Hawkins
Higgins' 'amazing' fluke against Hawkins
- From the section Snooker
John Higgins flukes an important green on the way to a 10-6 overnight lead in his World Championship semi-final against Barry Hawkins at the Crucible.
Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.
Available to UK users only.
